There was pandemonium in the Bokkos local government area of Plateau State on Friday as women in large numbers trooped to the street to protest the indiscriminate arrest of youths in the area and burned the palace of the traditional ruler in the area, Michael Monday Adamchi.

Recall that in the aftermath of the Christmas Eve killings, which left no fewer than 200 people dead, a Fulani commercial motorcycle operator was killed on Tuesday, and an Imam was also killed while trying to salvage the remains of his property.

It was learned that, as a result of the latest killings, the men of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) swooped on the community where the two were killed and arrested some youths.

A source close to the community revealed that the women mobilised and staged a protest at the police station and later moved to the palace of the district head, where they set fire to his palace.

The Saturday Tribune reliably gathered that the traditional ruler and other members of his family living in the palace escaped by the whisker, while security men who later arrived at the scene found it difficult to arrest the situation.

It was gathered that the women were livid and enranged with the traditional ruler, whom they alleged to be complicit, and gave tactical support to the attackers perceived to be behind the recent killings in the area.

The Transition Implementation Committee Chairman of Bokkos local government, Mr Monday Kassam, who confirmed the protest, said he could not assert whether the palace of the traditional ruler was burned or not.

“I can confirm to you that women in large numbers protested in Bokkos today, but on the palace of the District Head of Bokkos, which was allegedly burned, I cannot say yes or no until I go there to see things for myself,” he said.

Attempts to speak with the Media Information Officer of the OPSH, Captain Oya James, were abortive as he could not be reached on the phone.

However, the Bokkos Progressive Youths, in a statement signed by its President, Christopher Luka Tulladem, have alleged human rights abuse by the military, adding that since the unfortunate incident of 2023 Christmas Eve, the military has engaged in the indiscriminate arrest of natives of the council who were victims.

