The governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, has promised to sustain the reputation of Akwa Ibom State as one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria.

He made the promise on Friday in Uyo while launching the Armed Forces remembrance emblem.

Speaking through the Deputy Governor, Senator (Dr.) Akon Eyakenyi, the Governor acknowledged the sacrifices and contributions of the fallen heroes and war veterans, opining that the best way to reward them was to maintain the peace they fought hard to achieve.

“By God’s grace, this administration will not let our people down, and it will not trample on the blood and tears of our fallen heroes and veterans.

“I’m sure the most important wish of our fallen heroes and veterans is the safeguard of the peace they paid the supreme price to achieve,” he said.

The governor assured of the determination of his administration to ensure peace and security in the state, noting that the best way to achieve this is to improve the economy, create jobs, promote justice, and deliver good governance.

“In the last seven months of this administration, we have worked assiduously towards the achievement of these lofty goals through the ARISE Agenda.

“Besides its stated objectives, the Ibom Community Watch will create over five thousand jobs for Akwa Ibom youth.

“We are promoting the spirit of enterprise among our people and producing a large number of entrepreneurs through the Ibom Leadership and Entrepreneurial Centre.

“The steps taken to secure our waterways will yield enormous returns by producing wealth and creating jobs through the blue economy.

“In December 2023, I signed into law the Akwa Ibom State Security Trust Fund Bill, which aimed at mobilising funds to improve the security architecture of the state. Within the same period, we launched the Akwa Ibom State Waterways Assets and donated fourteen patrol gunboats to security agencies for the protection of our waterways.”

The governor described the launch of the emblem as a good opportunity to show support to the families of the fallen heroes and care for legionnaires who are still alive.

The event was attended by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Dr Ini Adiakpan, Commissioner for Special Duties, Dr Bassey Okon, Chairmen of the Uyo and Ika Local Government Areas, Dr Uwemedimo Udo, and Barr. Utibe Nwoko, service commanders, permanent secretaries, and legionnaires.

