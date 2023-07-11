Lawmakers in Lagos State House of Assembly have reiterated calls for creation of state police to curb incessant cases of killings and insecurity challenges confronting the country, and Lagos State in particular.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon Mudashiru Obasa during plenary on Tuesday while condemning the recent killings in Plateau State said there is an urgent need for the creation of state police for effective policing and curb criminalities in the state.

He called on the National Assembly leadership to begin the amendment of the constitution to allow for the creation of state police.

Making a case for the creation of state police, majority leader, Hon. Naheem Adams urged the 10th National Assembly to prioritise the issue of state police as a necessary factor for investment inflow.

He said, “State police will reduce unnecessary killings and kidnappings. We call on the Senate president and House of Reps to take the issue of state police up.”

Lawmaker representing Eti-osa 11, Hon Yishau Gbolahan said centralising the police won’t help improve the security situation.

He said, “We remember that it was you that sponsored the issue of LNSC. You have been hammering on the issue of state police. There is always one issue of insecurity or the other and there is nothing done about it.

“President Tinubu has resolved to put the country back on track but the more important thing is to put security in place because for the economic growth and investment inflow, security must be put in place. The number of police is not enough and it is important that each state has its own police. Centralising the police won’t help. Policing should be localised.”

Hon Desmond Elliot affirmed that there is heightened insecurity during traffic situations.

He said, “This wouldn’t have come at a better time. We should keep reminding own self that the need for security

We have many cases of insecurity. There are security risk during traffic situation. We need to have more security personnel for the citizenry to feel safe.”





Hon David Setonji commended the Speaker for being at the forefront of positive and impactful change.

He said, “You have always been at the forefront of making lives meaningful for Lagosians. I recalled the killings of Bolanle Raheem and Jafar Buraimah at the Ajah axis of the state. This is because there is no state police. Can you imagine a state like Lagos having less than 200, 000 police. All over the world there is state and local police. Why is ours different.

We need a state to have its state to effectively govern itself. Security is local . We need the locals to police themselves and this can happen only with state police.”

Hon Femi Saheed said, “The 10th Senate should speed up the process of bequeathing state police to the state. We have been contributing to the security architecture of the country. If we want to grow economically, security is the first thing that should happen.”

Hon Richard Kasumu, on his part, “The need for state police cannot be overemphasized. The security challenges have been existing far too much. We have situations where people’s lives are continuously in danger. We urge the Senate to take expedite action to create state police for effective policing.

The president has promised that state policing would be looked at during his administration. This is coming at a good time. However l, this shouldn’t be limited to state policing. Qe should also request for a special status for Lagos State.”

Hon Akanbi Oluwa said security of lives and property is the core function of the government.

He said, “Security of lives and property is our core function as a government. The Nigerian police is not serving the purpose it was created for. We have a state where the governor is referred to as the chief security officer because he cannot really enforce any security measures. This is why I believe the call for state policing is apt and in good time.”

Commending the lawmakers for their contributions, the Speaker said, “I thank all.of you for your submission and I think we should make this discussion a double edge sword. While we call on the Senate to consider state police, we should urge our governor to equip the LNSC with necessary equipment to be able to carry out their responsibilities effectively.

In addition to that, they should be equipped with necessary equipment. The last time they were equipped was during former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode administration.

We are calling on the National Assembly to begin the amendment of the constitution and also Governor Sanwo-Olu to equip the LNSC for them to be able to discharge their duties effectively.”

Hon Adams moved a motion for adjournment to July 13 for further proceedings.

