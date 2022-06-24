CBN, AFF registration for eNaira hackathon opens

Registration for the eNaira hackathon, geared towards ideating innovative solutions for the newly launched digital currency, organised by the Africa Fintech Foundry, in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is billed to open next week.

Africa Fintech Foundry is an innovative hub established to identify and accelerate innovative startups in Africa.

A statement issued by the organisers said the main event, which is billed to kick off on August 4, 2022, is part of efforts to drive financial inclusion, facilitate macroeconomic growth and integrate the Nigerian economy into the world-leading economies through innovation and cutting-edge emerging technologies.

It, therefore, urged interested participants to visit the eNaira Hackathon www.affcbnhack.com to register from June 27, 2022.

With the theme “eNaira – Africa’s Gateway to a Digital Economy,” the hybrid hackathon will bring together teams of talented entrepreneurs, developers, designers, solution developers, problem-solvers, out-of-the-box thinkers, and code magicians from Africa to develop innovative solutions that will drive improved adoption of the eNaira.

Speaking on innovation in Nigeria’s payments system ecosystem, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele recently said: “We cannot deny the fact that the newly introduced CBDC (eNaira) would be necessary in the future to ensure Nigeria is competitive as the world becomes increasingly digital.

“We have seen in the past few years how digital currencies have opened international economies to individuals who wield them and how seamless they have made trading, buying, investing and other economic activities.

“We desire to achieve this and more with the eNaira with the underlying goal to boost Nigeria’s economic outlook. Innovators at the hackathon will develop solutions in the areas of international remittance, trans-border payment, blockchain, financial inclusion, and trade (AfCTFA).”

The organisers said the hackathon will address the strategic points to eliminate possible glitches that could hamper smooth transactions being carried out with the eNaira.





