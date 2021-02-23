Insecurity: Kwara, Niger to hold joint security meeting

Kwara and Niger State governments have planned a joint security meeting to curtail kidnapping, banditry and other crimes which have been happening in some parts of the two neighbouring states.

The Tribune Online gathered that the development came about after Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq held a security council meeting with commanders of various security agencies in the state, on Monday, amid assurance that Kwara will always take every step to protect lives and property.

The outcome of the security meeting also includes the plan to have a military operation this week in the forests between the two states with the goal of dislodging and clearing criminal elements from the area by denying them safe harbour.

Attended by the governor, Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi, and other members of the council, the meeting also discussed proposed regulations of specific transport operators in synergy with their umbrella bodies to curb crimes, as well as renewed efforts of the administration to reposition Operation Harmony to improve the mobility and joint operations among the security forces.

The Governor briefed the council about the national strategies to tackle the farmers-herders crisis such as ranching and its funding under the National Livestock Transformation Programme, and the need for Nigerians to live in peace and harmony and respect one another’s economic rights.

He said there are renewed efforts to douse the tension between herders and farmers through initiatives that would gradually phase out open grazing in exchange for a permanent settlement for the herders.

AbdulRazaq said the government will continue to engage all stakeholders to maintain peace and harmony between the two economic groups in the state.

Commending the security agencies for their proactive steps, the Governor also said the hijaab question is being tackled through engagements with stakeholders from the Muslim and Christian communities.

He said another engagement is slated for Tuesday to firm up the government’s position on the issue.

