Angry students from the Federal University Gusau in Zamfara State have barricaded the Gusau-Zaria road to protest the abduction of five students from the university.

The students expressed their discontent with the situation and blocked the road, causing several motorists to be stranded for hours along the University road.

Yesterday, armed bandits abducted five students from the Federal University Gusau, which prompted the students to take action and voice their concerns about the security situation.

Despite efforts by security agents to disperse the students, they remained on the road, with some even lying down, urging the authorities to address the security issues at the university.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Muazu Abubakar, arrived at the scene and appealed to the protesting students to allow motorists to pass through the road. He assured the students that the institution would take steps to enhance security on campus.

According to reports, the road was filled with hundreds of vehicles, while the students continued to demand better security measures at the university, expressing their belief that the government has failed in providing adequate security.

