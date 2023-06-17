Three persons lost their lives on Saturday, in an auto accident that occurred on the Abeokuta- Sagamu expressway.

Sunday Tribune learnt that the accident involved a Rio car and a Sino truck near Day Waterman College.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, said that the accident occurred at 9:44 a.m. and was caused by excessive speed and loss of control on the part of the Rio car driver.

He said that the accident involved a black Rio car marked AKD 827 DV and a white Sino truck with registration number WDL 466 XA.

” According to an eyewitness account, the car, in which a driver, a passenger and three men of God in white clotting/apparel with robes were driving in, was coming from Oke-Aragbiji in Osun state, for prayers and deliverance service.

“Suddenly the driver lost control due to excessive speed, as he was also dozing behind the wheels, ran over the median, hit and uprooted the street light on the median before colliding head-on with the truck loaded with cement.

” The truck was coming to outbound Abeokuta.

” Instantly, the three men of God died due to the impact of the collision while the driver and the passenger in front were injured,” he said.

Akinbiyi added that the injured victims were rescued at Ijaye General Hospital in Abeokuta while the deceased were deposited at the Morgue of the same hospital.

He stated that the two vehicles had been taken to Owode-Egba Divisional Police Command for further investigation.

The TRACE spokesperson commiserated with the deceased families, calling on motorists to eschew excessive speed and take adequate rest before setting out on a journey and get rid of worries from the mind while driving,” he said.





