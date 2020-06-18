Violence against vulnerable, dangerous menace that must be stopped 

Violence against vulnerable, mostly underage females in the society has been described as a menace that must be checked through proper legislation and advocacy by all relevant agencies.

That was the observation made at one-day sensitisation meeting organised by Media practitioners in Bauchi who were urged to champion the education process of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Bill to citizens of the state in order to stem the tide of gender-based violence and sexual abuse.

Tribune Online reports that Executive Director of Women Advocates Research Documentation Center (WARDC), Mrs Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi during a one-day media sensitisation training on the VAPP law expressed optimism that the media has a key role to play in the struggle.

She recalled that the Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly and the members of the House on the 10th of June made a commitment for the accelerated hearing of the VAPP bill for onward passage into law.

She also said that studies have shown that the society is endemic with incidences of rights violation and abuses as well as cases of discrimination against vulnerable persons.

She added that the increasing prevalence of the violence against persons has become a source of concern which legal and judicial system do not offer much protection violence and abuse.

“Until the passage of the VAPP bill, there were a handful of states in Nigeria with specific laws targeting gender-based violence and abuse, but there was no federal law specifically addressing the issue”, she said.

Abiola Akiyode further said that “The content of the new law is tailored towards our environment, reflecting the realities of gender-based violence, discrimination as well as incorporating relevant provisions of international human rights laws and principles”

The VAPP Program Officer asked, “The VAPP law has been in place for months now, how many people are aware of it? How many people have gained insights into its provisions? How many people have been charged under the law or conviction obtained?

“Here comes the responsibility of the media. The media is recognised all over the world as an agent of socialisation and dissemination of information which moulds the morals, views and opinions of the society. Thus, the media needs to begin the education process towards preventing and ending violence and abuse in our society”, she said.

The women Advocates and Documentation Center is supported by the African Women Development Fund based in Ghana that supports issues related to women and girls across Africa, including internally Displaced Persons.

It will be recalled that the VAPP Act was passed by the National Assembly in 2015 as an improvement on the Penal and Criminal Codes in relation to gender violence while VAPP Act expands definitions of violence to include acts against men and boys and also provides protection for victims and survivors of violence and punishment of offenders.