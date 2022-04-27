Insecurity: Boost personnel with corps members, seek foreign help, group enjoins FG

The federal government of Nigeria has been urged to seek foreign help in view of the mounting insecurity problems that have engulfed the country ahead of the 2023 election.

A coalition of Advocacy for Development Initiative (ADI) and the Center for Peace Transparency and Accountability (CEPTA) at the ‘state of the nation address in Abuja made the call to the government and tasked it to explore the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for patriotic Nigerians who could serve in the security services for national development.

Spokesman for the coalition Comrade, Patrick Ogheneyero, said managing security challenges in the country required strong partnership across board, local or international to tackle them.

His words: “Our humble advice to the government is to consider the need to seek functional foreign partnership, especially in the area of improved crime detection, crime arrest, management technology and hardware.

“Also ensuring the improving of the human resource expertise of the Nigerian military, Police, Paramilitary and all security agencies.”

Ogheneyero said “The use of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme, to support the Military and Law enforcement structures of Nigeria is another worthy consideration.





The coalition pointed out that Community Policing was a veritable consideration at this time by the federal government.

It maintained that the federal government should get the minds of Nigerians as the populace by exploring the dire need for citizens engagement and involvement in security of our communities cannot be overstretched.

Close to this, the coalition also called on the federal government to strengthen the use of data to plan the development of the country.

The group argued that the government relied on data to identify the myriad of challenges the nation faced in infrastructure, which prompted her drive to close the gap in electricity, roads, housing economy and even in security.

It said the government can further strengthen her reliable data agency, the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) by ensuring that the appointment of the new data chief was in consonance with professionalism.

The coalition urged the federal government not to lose sight of her successes in the Bureau and elevate the trajectory of progress by appointing a professional from the pool of experienced officers in the NBS.