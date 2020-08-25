Insecurity: Bauchi constitutes, inaugurates community policing advisory committee 

In its resolve to check crime and criminality within communities in the state, Bauchi State Government in collaboration with the Nigerian Police has constituted and inaugurated a 22-member Community Policing Advisory Committee.

While inaugurating the Committee at the Banquet Hall of the Government House on Tuesday, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir declared that for effective operations, the State Government will soon set up a Community Policing Trust Fund which will assist in the area of financing the activities of the Committee.

The governor added that the formation and inauguration of the Committee were informed by the need to ensure that the state was ably and effectively policed since according to him, community policing is the best in the world today.

Bala Mohammed who said that Bauchi State is one of the states in the North East subregion which is battling with activities of insurgency will not leave any stone unturned in ensuring that every community was protected by the government.

He, therefore, charged the Advisory Committee to ensure that every step required for effective community policing was adopted so that the aim and objectives of the committee were achieved.

The governor further commended the President, Muhammadu Buhari for what he is doing to ensure that lives and property of Nigerians were adequately protected through the fight against insurgency and other security challenges in the country.

In the same vein, the Governor commended the IGP Mohammed Adamu for the Community Policing idea which if well implemented will reduce to the barest minimum issues of crime and criminality within communities across the country.

In his address, the AIG Zone 12,Bauchi, Sanusi Lemu stressed the importance of Community Policing saying that it is a complementary role for the control of crime and criminality within communities considering that the criminals are members of the various communities.

Sanusi Lemu added that the community policing scheme as embarked upon by the IGP Mohammed Adamu is aimed at bringing policing down and closer to the communities expressing confidence that it will succeed in Bauchi state.

Earlier in his Remarks, Bauchi State Police Commissioner who is Co-Chairman of the Committee, Lawan Tanko Jimeta said that the community policing strategy is a potent tool of solving security challenges as it allows the community partner actively with the Police.

He said that the community based policing model was adopted to suit the values, culture and ways of life that are peculiar to each community in line with relevant regulations.

Chairman of the Committee, Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu assured that members will be dedicated to the terms of reference in performing their function to ensure that communities in the State were effectively policed.

He also commended the State Government for establishing the Community Policing trust fund saying that it will go a long way in assisting the committee in the discharge of its duties particularly in the area of adequate financing.

