Insecurity: APC leaders brainstorm in Sokoto

In a proactive measure to address the security challenges facing the North West states, certain leaders of the All Progressives Congress have met in Sokoto.

A statement by the Zonal Secretary, Malam Musa Mailafiya Mada, disclosed that national vice Chairman, North West, Salihu Lukman presided at the session with former Sokoto State Governor, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, as chief host.

According to the statement, “prominent among matters discussed upon at the meeting was security challenge bedeviling the Zone and the entirety of North, particularly Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and of course Kebbi State among other States of the Country.”

The APC leaders also resolved to meet with relevant authority to discuss lasting solutions to the security threat that has enveloped the entire region.

The communique further reads in part:” In continuation of its fact-finding tour the Zonal Officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) North-West Geopolitical Zone under the leadership of the Zonal Chairman Mal. Salihu Lukman have met with the Party Leader in Sokoto State Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko (Sarkin Yamman Sakkwato) and the party stakeholders in the State.

“The interactive tour which gives preference to details on how to sustain the tempo where the party is doing excellently well, and to improve on areas that the party has built something to stand upon and re-strategize for few grey areas to be addressed has listened to the yearnings and aspirations of the people of Sokoto State through the stakeholders who represent the interests of their people.

“Prominent among matters discussed upon at the meeting was security challenge bedeviling the Zone and the entirety of North, particularly Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and of course Kebbi State among other States of the Country.

“The Zonal Vice Chairman Malam Salihu Lukman promised as an agent of the people as well as that of the party will alongside party’s elders such as Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko take the matter to appropriate authority with all sense of commitments. Lukman added that security issue will be the front banner of the party’s agenda for 2023 and beyond.

“The APC leader in Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko expresses delight over the manner through which the party is operating at the Zonal level. “Wamakko pledges support for the Zonal structure of the party at whatever capacity it needs him.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Insecurity: APC leaders brainstorm in Sokoto

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP

Insecurity: APC leaders brainstorm in Sokoto