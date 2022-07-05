Odu’a Group chairman charges staff on commitment to corporate goal

The chairman of Odu’a Investment Company Limited (OICL), Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, on Tuesday charged the management and staff of the company to work assiduously to achieve the corporate goal of turning the company into a world-class conglomerate.

The chairman said achieving the dream of making OICL a global brand would require the total support of the staff as well as loyalty, team spirit and creative engagement, so that the vision, mission and the core values of the company could be upheld.

According to Otunba Ashiru, who took over the mantle of leadership of OICL board of directors penultimate week, the staff had a critical role to play for the company to achieve its set objectives.

Speaking during an interactive session with staff and management of Odu’a at the company’s Training and Development Centre in Ibadan, Oyo State, the board chairman said his tenure would focus more on human capital development because “human capital development is key in bringing the best out of every staff member.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

According to him, “human capital development and capacity building of staff is key in bringing the best out of staff and this would remain a priority of this new administration while in addition, rewards for performance will be maintained.”

He emphasised the need for all staff to abide by the company’s policies, noting that the board had worked tirelessly in the last couple of years to put different policies in place to guide and drive management towards achieving the set SRC goal over the next three years.

The chairman, who was accompanied by Mr Adewale Raji, Odu’a Group Managing Director/ CEO, Chief Segun Ojo, Odu’a director, Barrister Seni Adio, SAN, Odu’a director, Otunba (Mrs) Adebola Osibogun, Independent Director and Mr Olugbolahan Mark- George, Executive Director, Investment and Business Development, assured the staff of the commitment of the board and management to their welfare.