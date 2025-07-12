Insecurity: 44 convicted for terrorism financing in Kainji mass trail

The Federal Government has secured the conviction of 44 of the 54 suspects for terrorism financing in the phase 7 trial held at the Kainji detention facility in Niger State.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Abuja by the Head of Strategic Communication at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Abu Michael.

The statement explained that the suspects were arraigned on Wednesday as part of the ongoing terrorism trials and that the remaining 10 cases were adjourned during proceedings held across four courts, presided over by four Federal High Court justices.

“Their offences included heinous acts such as attacks on women and children, the destruction of religious sites, the killing of civilians, and the abduction of women and children during a brutal assault on the Gina Kara Kai community in Borno State,” the statement read.

It recalled that during the commencement of the trials, the National Coordinator of NCTC, Maj.-Gen. Adamu Garba Laka emphasised that the trials represent Nigeria’s unwavering pursuit of justice and reaffirm its resolve to confront terrorism through lawful and transparent means.

It added that during the Phase 6 trials, 237 cases were heard, resulting in 200 convictions and that the convicted terrorists received a range of sentences based on the severity of their crimes, from the death penalty and life imprisonment to prison terms of 20 to 70 years.

