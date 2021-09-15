Inflation drops by 0.37 per cent in August – NBS

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported, on Wednesday, that Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures inflation, dropped to 17.01 per cent in August.

However, food inflation has continued to rise.

The NBS stated that in the released CPI report, the rate is 0.37 per cent points lower than the 17.38 per cent recorded in July this year.

Inflation dropped from 18.17 per cent in March to 18.12 per cent in April before dropping further to 17.93 per cent, 17.75 per cent and 17.38 per cent in the months of May, June and July respectively.

The NBS said that on a month-on-month basis, the Headline index increased by 1.02 per cent in August 2021, adding that this is a 0.09 per cent rate higher than the 0.93 per cent recorded in July 2021.

The report said, “The consumer price index, which measures inflation increased by 17.01 per cent (year-on-year) in August 2021.

“This is 0.37 per cent points lower than the rate recorded in July 2021 (17.38) per cent.

“The percentage change in the average composite CPI for the twelve months period ending August 2021 over the average of the CPI for the previous twelve months period was 16.60 per cent, showing 0.30 per cent point from 16.30 per cent recorded in July 2021.”

Similarly, the urban inflation rate increased by 17.59 per cent (year-on-year) in August 2021 from the 18.01 per cent recorded in July 2021, while the rural inflation rate also rose by 16.43 per cent in August 2021 from 16.75 per cent in July 2021.

On a month-on-month basis, it said that the urban index rose by 1.06 per cent in August 2021, representing a 0.08 per cent increase over the rate recorded in July 2021, while the rural index also rose by 0.99 per cent in August 2021.

“The corresponding twelve-month year-on-year average percentage change for the urban index is 17.19 per cent in August 2021.

“This is higher than 16.89 per cent reported in July 2021, while the corresponding rural inflation rate in August 2021 is 16.03 per cent compared to 15.73 per cent recorded in July 2021,” the report added.

On the other hand, the NBS stated that the composite food index rose by 20.30 per cent in August 2021 compared to 21.03 per cent in July 2021.

The rise in the food index, it noted, was caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, milk, cheese and egg, oils and fats, potatoes, yam and other tubers, food products, meat and coffee, tea and cocoa.

On a month-on-month basis, it said the food sub-index increased by 1.06 per cent in August 2021, up by 0.20 percentage points from the 0.86 per cent recorded in July 2021.

