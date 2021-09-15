Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala A. Mohammed, has approved the suspension of the Executive Secretary of the Bauchi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alh Abubakar Babangida Tafida.

The suspension according to a terse three paragraph press release signed by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado, has been communicated to the executive secretary vide a letter signed by the secretary to the state government dated the 14th of September was with immediate effect.

The release further contained that the suspended executive secretary was directed to hand over the affairs of the board to the most senior officer in the board pending the outcome of an investigation that has been instituted by the government into the affairs of the board.

The suspension of the former executive secretary came to many as a surprise package considering the close relationship between the two.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… Bauchi gov sacks Muslim pilgrims board ES

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Bauchi gov sacks Muslim pilgrims board ES

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…