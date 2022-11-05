Infidelity: Journey of a thousand kilometers

ANOTHER write-up on infidelity again! If lice has not been eliminated from the clothes, its blood cannot be invisible on the nails, is a relevant popular saying. The dangerous dimensions of its impact will not allow any concerned person to be dissuaded from discussing it at the slightest opportunity. It’s the first step that often leads to infidelity, remember that it’s a popular saying that, “The journey of a thousand miles, starts with just one step.” So, I seek here to draw our attention to this fact with reference to infidelity. It is a journey that also starts with one step or action. It could be:

Carelessness: One in which one person just strolls into without thinking about it. There is no plan or consideration about getting involved. It’s just like an accidental thing; a kind of a spur of the moment occurrence. It’s like being led into it by circumstances or situation. Like someone said, she found herself in it before calling Jack Robinson. She found herself on a horny day, in a location that was conducive, and it happened. It was the first time, and a first step that led to a journey of no return in infidelity for her.

Innocent: This is a step that can come out of being nice to someone of the opposite sex. It’s like there’s no string attached. That’s why one must take care in being caring. “Ooreniwon” meaning being caring has limit. Don’t become so caring to the point of getting carried away emotionally in the act. It’s a possible step into a journey of infidelity. A man actually got into infidelity when he took a decision to assist an ex, financially. It was an honest and innocent step, but it ended up in Infidelity, that culminated into polygamy for him. He never survived it.

Deliberate: This is a case of someone who sits down to fashion out a life of infidelity for consideration. It could be for material or financial gain. One woman said her journey into infidelity started with financial instability of her husband. To find a way out of it, she decided to take her destiny into her hands by engaging in illicit affairs with a big shot in her industry-oil and gas. It was a carefully thought out plan on her part, and she was handsomely rewarded financially, though at the expense of her home and health.

Emotional support: When one partner is not sexually fulfilled in his or her marriage, he or she can get involved deliberately in infidelity. Whichever way, it is embarked upon it is one step leading to the journey.

How it may end is one you cannot control or predict. Why? You are just a participant. Your partner in the act also has his or her intentions about the journey. You may be planning to go on it for a while, while he or she may have a life time deal in mind.You may want a fling kind of a thing, while your partner wants a revenge of a past experience with someone else.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

You may even be going into it just for adventure, while your partner may be looking for whom to devour for his or her good. If only there’s an art to find the mind’s construction on the face, (in the words of Williams Shakespeare) many people getting involved with infidelity will be more careful or stay away from it. Don’t fish in troubled water.





A man went into infidelity and he practically became a slave to the lady involved. He would leave his house in the morning; stop over at the concubine’s shop to help her buy wares for her shop on a daily basis. It was by the whiskers he escaped with his life. And it all started with a handshake at a function.

So, conclusively, what I am saying is that every married person should be sensitive not to take the first shot towards infidelity. A beaming smile, a hot look, a warm embrace and an innocent ride, could be the first step into infidelity. Being careful in such situations is the antidote against being trapped. We should realize when and how to disengage when a handshake is moving pass the elbow, and reaching on to the armpit. It is the only lifeline to use in order not to fall into infidelity. Don’t behave like the principal figure in D.O.Faguwa’s “forest of a thousand daemons”that turned his back towards his destined journey to follow a strange lady. There is more to it than what meets the ordinary eye. Let’s tread softly to avoid taking the first step into infidelity. It’s a favour you owe yourself. Or is it worth the risk? I don’t think so.

YOU CAN AVAIL YOURSELF OF COPIES OF MY BOOKS, “ENJOYING GREAT SEX LIFE” AND “HOW TO HELP YOUR WIFE ENJOY SEX”. CONTACT 08112658560 FOR DETAILS.