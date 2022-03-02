944 prospective corps members take oath in Yobe, urged to adhere to COVID-19 prevention protocols

Yobe State Chief Judge, Justice Amina Shehu on Tuesday, sworn in a total of 944 Nigerian youths posted to the State for the one-year mandatory service to fatherland under the National Youths Service Scheme (NYSC) for 2022 Batch ‘A’.

Addressing the Corps members immediately after the oath-taking, the NYSC Director-General, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim to them that the Scheme is a platform for kick-starting various activities that will enable them to realize their potentials, and attain individual feats both within and beyond the period of service.

He, therefore, enjoined them to avail themselves of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity by participating actively in all the Camp activities stressing that one of the major objectives of NYSC is the promotion of national unity and integration.

The DG also told the Corps members that the camping is designed to equip them for the tasks of the Service Year through lessons on the Cardinal Programmes, leadership coaching, paramilitary drills and other physical training as well as sensitization on topical national issues, amongst others.

He advised them to pay attention to all the things they will be taught in the camp because according to him, it will be useful to them in future just as he reminded them of the presence of the COVID-19 virus in the country.

Shuaibu Ibrahim who was represented by the Yobe State Coordinator of NYSC, Hajiya Hafsat Yerima reminded the Corps members to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocol and ensure that they report to the clinic if any symptoms are noticed.

He used the medium to commend the National Assembly for supporting the proposed Trust Fund, especially as overwhelmingly demonstrated during the public hearing conducted by the House Committee on Youths on the matter.

“I wish to once again appeal to the appropriate authorities to provide the necessary enablement for the actualization of the Fund. This will surely enhance the smooth operation of the Scheme, especially by addressing the challenge of infrastructure. It will also boost our skills and entrepreneurship development programme aimed at empowering Corps members for self-employment and wealth creation,” the DG said.

He also appealed for the support of all stakeholders for the success of the Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD), which is aimed at providing easier access to free and qualitative health care, especially for the rural poor.

According to him, “In particular, I implore well-to-do individuals and corporate bodies to take a cue from Her Excellency, the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. (Mrs.) Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, by donating well-equipped ambulances for the operation of the NYSC Mobile Clinics as well as other essential equipment and drugs that will facilitate the conduct of our medical outreaches.”

The DG concluded by saying, “I would like to express appreciation of the support of the Federal, State and Local Governments as well as Security Agencies, traditional rulers, Corps Employers and other stakeholders, especially in areas of security and general welfare of Corps Members.”

He congratulated them on their graduation from the respective institutions of learning, and subsequent enlistment for the National Service just as he also commended their patriotic zeal as demonstrated through acceptance of the deployment and prompt report to the Orientation Camp.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…944 prospective corps members 944 prospective corps members

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…944 prospective corps members 944 prospective corps members