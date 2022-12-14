INEC is prosecuting electoral offender over hate speech in Kogi

By Yekini Jimoh- Lokoja
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kogi state says it is prosecuting an election offender over hate speech.

Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hale Longpet,
said this during the commission’s engagement with representatives of political parties, traditional rulers, and religious and community leaders in Lokoja, the state capital.

Longpet warned politicians and their supporters against bullying, and hate speeches during electioneering campaigns.

He said the warning became necessary because INEC was committed to delivering free, successful and credible elections in 2023.

“Already, we are prosecuting an election offender arising from the use of foul language and hate speech having committed an election offence contrary and punishable under sections 91 to 97 of the new electoral law

“As a commission, we will not condone thuggery, use of abusive language and cyberbullying of political opponents during electioneering campaigns for the forthcoming 2023 general elections in Kogi.

“This commission has been consistent in mapping out measures and procedures that will make the entire electoral process seamless for the voters.”

The REC said INEC embarked on an exercise tagged “expansion of vote access to polling units” aimed at ensuring that voters have a pleasant experience during PVC collection and on election day.

He said the commission has made the PVC distribution easy by taking them to the ward level for people to conveniently pick their voter cards.

INEC is prosecuting electoral offender over hate speech in Kogi

