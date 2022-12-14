BPE prioritises safety in workplace, unveils fire warden kits

The Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr Alex Okoh has said the agency places priority on safety in its work for the staff and the various stakeholders, hence it procured and installed firefighting equipment as recommended by the Federal Fire Service (FFS).

The Director-General who was represented by the Director, industries and services sector at the bureau, Mr Yunana Mallo stated this at the formal commissioning of the firefighting equipment and the unveiling of the Bureau’s Fire Warden Kits by the Comptroller General of the FFS, Mr Jaji Olola Abdulganiyu at the bureau’s premises.

He said: “as a reform agency, the bureau takes the safety of its staff and the various stakeholders seriously, hence the bureau quickly keyed into the fire safety recommendations by the Federal Fire Services; and also promptly procured all the recommended fire wardens’ kits for the Bureau.

To ensure an effective, efficient and reliable fire protection strategy, he added that priority attention was also given to adequate fire protection training of some of the bureau’s staff as fire wardens to handle the firefighting kits.

In his remarks, the Comptroller-General of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), Mr Jaji Olola Abdulganiyu, represented by an Assistant comptroller, Mr Abraham Paul commended the bureau for the giant steps taken to protect the lives of its staff and stakeholders in fire prevention, describing the move as exemplary and worthy of emulation by others.

The firefighting chief noted that the administration of the present Comptroller-General, Mr Jaji Olola Abdulganiyu was committed to preventing fire disasters in Nigeria, stating that fire prevention was better, cheaper, safer and easier.

It would be recalled that having successfully met the necessary requirements, the FFS commenced the installation of the Bureau’s modern firefighting equipment in November 2021 and completed the exercise in April 2022.

