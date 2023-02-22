By: Adelowo Opadipo Minna

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Niger State has confirmed receiving some sensitive electoral items/materials from Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Minna Branch, for onward delivery to about 22 local government of the state.

Distributing the items/materials to the affected local governments electoral officers on Wednesday within the premises of CBN, Minna branch, the State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Alhaji Ahmed Yushau Garki explained that sensitive items/ materials were handed over to the INEC by CBN accordingly, and would be transported to 4,950 registration centres across the state.

“The items/ materials were well packaged, properly arranged, highlighting that all the electoral officers were on ground to collect the electoral items/materials for onward shift to their various local councils.”

Garki stated further that the commission had earlier distributed the non-sensitive materials across the state without stress.

“During the distribution of non-sensitive materials to local councils, the exercise was hitch-free,” urging stakeholders and Nigerlites to continue to cooperate with the Commission to enable it conduct free, fair and credible polls in the state.

He lauded the management of CBN, Minna branch, for the support to the commission.

Garki, however, commended the stakeholders, representatives of various political parties as well as security agencies for their relentless support to the commission since the 2023 general elections process began.

The Chairman, Interparty Advisory Committee Council (IPACC) in Niger State, Mallam Isah Mohammed Bello Makujeri expressed satisfaction with INEC arrangements, noting that the commission had carried along all the stakeholders since the election exercise began in the state, promising that IPACC would leave no stone unturned to ensure that 2023 general elections is peaceful and credible.

The representatives of various political parties were also on hand to monitor the distribution of the electoral items, they however praised the INEC for timely distribution and enjoined it to maintain the tempo in all the electoral process in the state, before, during and after the 2023 general elections.

As of the time of filling this report, on Wednesday, in Minna by our reporter, the ballot papers for the conduct of the House Representatives election was yet to arrive Minna, but INEC has assured that in no distance time, the ballot papers would soon arrive and be received by the state office of the Commission in Minna, the state capital.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE