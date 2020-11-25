INEC Chair: Senate to confirm Professor Yakubu next week

•Refers Buhari's letter to Committee

Latest NewsTop News
By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja
Senate to confirm Yakubu, INEC chairman demands neutrality, Mahmood Yakubu INEC Chairman, bye-elections
Mahmood Yakubu INEC Chairman

The Senate on Wednesday referred President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for the nomination of Professor Mahmood Yakubu for appointment as Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to the Senate Committee on INEC led by former Kano State governor, Kabiru Gaya.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan asked the Committee to screen Professor Yakubu along with another nominee, Professor Abdullahi Abdu Zuru for appointment as National Commissioner.

The Committee is expected to submit its report next Tuesday.

Senator Lawan on Tuesday received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm Professor Yakubu, for a second and final term in office.

The request was contained in a letter dated 21st October 2020, and read on the floor by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Senate to confirm Yakubu

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Senate to confirm Yakubu Senate to confirm Yakubu

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo
Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…Senate to confirm Yakubu  Senate to confirm Yakubu

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Are You Sick and Tired of High Blood Pressure? Here are 2 Scientically Proven Herbs You Can Start Using Today To Rapidly Lower It In Less Than 3 Months, Even If Nothing Has EVER Worked For You Before.

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided.

You might also like
Latest News

Gombe Assembly: We impeached Abubakar as Speaker because we lost trust in him, Chief…

Latest News

Angry policeman allegedly shoots 17-year-old trader, three others for obstructing…

Latest News

N28.7bn spent on food items as palliatives for Nigerians ― CACOVID

Latest News

Buhari mourns ex-Nigerien president, Tandja

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More