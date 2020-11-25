INEC Chair: Senate to confirm Professor Yakubu next week

The Senate on Wednesday referred President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for the nomination of Professor Mahmood Yakubu for appointment as Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to the Senate Committee on INEC led by former Kano State governor, Kabiru Gaya.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan asked the Committee to screen Professor Yakubu along with another nominee, Professor Abdullahi Abdu Zuru for appointment as National Commissioner.

The Committee is expected to submit its report next Tuesday.

Senator Lawan on Tuesday received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm Professor Yakubu, for a second and final term in office.

The request was contained in a letter dated 21st October 2020, and read on the floor by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

