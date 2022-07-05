‘Indie Vibe House Party’ to help emerging music stars get discovered

Entertainment and media consulting firm, 730 Multimedia has announced the launch of the Indie Vibe House Party (IVHP).

According to the company, the platform will allow independent and emerging musicians to establish their brands and engage with followers through exclusive music gatherings.

The first edition will take place in Lagos on August 19, 2022, and will be hosted by Excel Joab, a music industry leader.

An impressive lineup of musical talent, including Mavin Records’ newest signee Boy Spyce, singer Maka, underground rapper BarelyAnyHook, and singer/songwriter Svdney, will perform at the inaugural Indie Vibe House Party.

This lineup will be backed by other indie musicians who have been carefully curated to give guests the experience of enjoying music in a catered, laid-back setting.

In 2021, Nigeria’s music streaming revenues were close to $100 million as afrobeats continues to make significant inroads into the world of music. Nigeria, the country that has become synonymous with the genre, has a sizable lead over nations like South Africa, Morocco, and Kenya.

While this is music to the ears, most of the revenue coming to Nigerian artists only reaches the most well-known acts like Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Davido, etc.

For the thousands of emerging artists across Nigeria, their payday does not look close as they struggle to find platforms and opportunities to monetise their art and grow a fanbase.

Discovery remains a significant challenge for independent artists in Nigeria; not only do they lack financial resources to bring their music to more fans, but they also rarely possess the brand recognition to attract corporates with the budgets to support amplification.

Nathalie Wemambu, Founder of 730 Multimedia, Says: “Our vision to help emerging artists with discovery is a major reason we have created the Indie House Vibe Party. The intimate parties will feature performances led by largely independent Nigerian music artists. They will hold in residential-style buildings mirroring the warmth of home celebrations with great food and drinks.

I have seen the incredible lengths independent musicians would go to reach their listeners and the innovative ways they promote their brands to increase market share. For instance, Lady Donli initiated “The Living Room Tour” several years ago to bring her music into people’s homes. These things inspire me and have filled me with a passion for doing more to support the ecosystem.

We believe IVHP will give a platform to relatively unknown artists who want to share their music with existing fans and others who are looking to discover new music. For acts who have come to expect to perform free at events, we want to support them with what we can and show them that they are worthy, and their dreams are valid in the music space.”

Leading up to the Indie Vibe House Party in August, a series of activities such as virtual town halls and feedback sessions will be held to foster collaboration and drive impactful conversations that are expected to bring a sense of community to the independent music ecosystem.