In 2021 Budget, Zamfara govt earmarks N100m to build, rehabilitate cemeteries

The Zamfara State government has earmarked the sum of N100 million in its 2021 Budget proposal for the building and rehabilitation of cemeteries in the state.

This was disclosed on Thursday during a town hall meeting organised by state Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning held at Kaura-Namoda town, the headquarters of the Zamfara North Senatorial area

Speaking at the occasion, the Director of Budget in the ministry, Hamza Salihu, said the purpose of the meeting was to let the people know the projects to be executed in their areas.

He disclosed that the sum of N100 million was earmarked in the budget for the building and rehabilitation of cemeteries across the state.

“Details on the selected town and villages who would benefit from the construction and rehabilitation of cemeteries were available at the Ministry of Religious Affairs.”

According to him, the town hall meeting would also enable the participants to suggest if they have other projects of their choice for lawmakers to insert it into the budget.

“The opinion of the participants whould be forwarded to the state House of Assembly for changes and amendments to the budget,” he said.

