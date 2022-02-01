Imo govt introduces uniform measuring cup for traders, others

Imo State Consumer Protection Council (CPC) has introduced a uniform measuring cup for traders, manufacturers and distributors in the state.

The agency warned traders in the state against the sale of fake and adulterated goods.

The council said it has declared a serious war against all manufacturers and distributors of fake and adulterated products in the state.

Director-General of Imo State Consumer Protection (CPC), Mrs Obioma Okafor, gave the warning in Owerri on Monday during a conversation on Orient FM phone-in programme.

The CPC boss pointed out that consumers in Imo State must learn to demand their rights whenever they are short-changed in any transaction.

She insisted that the council will not take it kindly with anybody caught contravening the law.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

CPC noted that many peoples’ lives are now in danger while others had died as a result of the consumption of fake and adulterated products.

She advised consumers to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities regarding the production of fake products in their environment to CPC.

She said: “The council has declared serious war against all manufacturers and distributors of fake and adulterated products in Imo State.”

According to her, under the shared prosperity government of Senator Hope Uzodimma, Imo CPC has introduced the first indigenous measurement cup in Nigeria, which have been approved by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and investment, under the department of weights and measures.

She said: “The whole essence is to make consumers have value for their money in Imo State.”

Responding to the issues raised on the hike in electricity bills by EEDC and incessant cancellation of flights by airlines as a matter of urgent public concern, she said the CPC, has direct influence over whatever has to do with goods and services.

She encouraged all Imolites to report any dissatisfaction with power distribution, flight cancellations, adding that the CPC has the authority to handle such matters.