Imo government set to train over 100,000 youths in digital skills

The Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has flagged off the ‘Skill-up Imo Project’ with the target to train and empower more than 100,000 Imo youths in digital skills on entry and advanced levels.

The ceremony held on Friday at the Ministry of Digital Economy and E-Government office (former ICAPs) on Egbu Road, Owerri was used to enlighten the youths on the need to imbibe digital skills as the future economy goes digital.

The Governor who addressed a mammoth audience comprised mainly of Imo youths said the future of Imo State depends on the youths who registered for the training.

He said: “the world economy is changing very fast and 95 per cent of the world economy is now digital and the only market available today for any business to thrive in the digital market.”

He said that his interest as Governor of Imo State and in the future development of the State rests on the youths, asserting that his belief is dependent on the fact that when you develop and prepare the youths you have developed the State and if you jettison the youths then you have jettisoned the State.

He said: “There is ‘’no government infrastructure that is as important as the development of the youths.”

He reiterated that the major ideas that rule the world today are the digital economy, climate change, and carbon credit, hence the need to re-align ourselves so that we can get to the global destination.

Governor Uzodimma charged the youths to understand that the digital programme they are getting into is a road to the digital world and a form of finishing school notwithstanding one profession.

He then advised them to choose among the several programmes and master them as an opportunity to key into the digital world economy.

Uzodimma promised to provide the necessary equipment for the participants once they graduate to enable them to start

He said: ” government is already working with international companies such as Apple, Zinox Computers and others to partner with the State Government in getting the graduate youths engaged on the acquired skills.”

He assured them that there are ready-made jobs out there that will promptly engage some of them who learnt technical skills such as repair of telephones, IPADs and others on graduation.

The Governor attributed the objectives of the program to a reduction in crime, criminality and idleness aimed at making the youths to be more focused.

The Governor warned that the Skill-up programme is not about politics and nobody should bring politics into it.





He said: “It is for the development of the youths, the development of their lives, the lives of their families and that of the State in general. When the State achieves this laudable programme, Imo will be peaceful and the youths of Imo State will come up to be role models in Nigeria and Africa in general.”

Welcoming the Governor, the Commissioner for Digital Economy and E-Government, Dr Chimezie Amadi explained that the ‘Skill-up Imo Project’ is a program conceived by Governor Uzodimma which is specially designed to provide free training and support to 100,000 Imolites, particularly the youths, in new, innovative, and economically viable skills needed for them to be productively employed or self-employed.

He noted that the first set of 5,000 learners will be engaged for training for 12 weeks in various areas of application which include – Web Development, Business Innovation, Mobile App Development, Cyber Security and Forensics, Networking and Hardware, and Engineering. Others include; Robotics and Mechatronics, 3D Technology, Drone Technology, Social Media and Digital Marketing and Animation and Multimedia among others.

He thanked the Governor for thinking it wise to establish the Ministry as the first of its kind in any State of the federation with the objective of reducing crime and criminality, improving the economy and connecting Imo State to the outside world.

