Four killed in Enugu as gunmen enforce sit-at-home order

About 4 persons have been reported killed in the early morning shooting by some gunmen near the New Market Enugu. Two persons have been confirmed dead following Saturday’s early morning attack by hoodlums enforcing Simon Ekpa’s 5-day sit-at-home order.

A viral video shows two yet-to-be-identified victims lying lifeless in front of the Enugu University Teaching Hospital, Parklane.

There were heavy shootings in Enugu early Saturday morning as hoodlums enforcing the sit-at-home attacked the New Market area of Enugu’s capital city.

Eye witness accounts say the gunmen numbering over 10 stormed the area as early as 6:am Saturday and started shooting scaring people away.

A police van was also set ablaze in from of the Colliery hospital at New Market, while two people were shot dead during the invasion.

The development has forced Enugu residents indoors for fear of further attack.

Meanwhile, other parts of Enugu have remained calm with hindered business activities.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cute Abiola Shares First Salary As Governor’s SA With Widows, Old Women

Popular skit maker and comic actor, Abdulgafar Ahmed Abiola, better known as Cute Abiola has melted the hearts of many after using his first salary as the Special Assistant (SA) on Creative Industries…

Many State-Owned Airports Are For Cheap Political Gains

IT is no longer news that many state governors across the country have attributed reasons for building airports in their states to such factors including the desire to make movements of goods and people in their states seamless and above all for economic benefits…

Things You Don’t Say To A Depressed Person

The three leading Presidential Candidates namely Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP), Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)…





CBN’s Cash Withdrawal Limits Will Have Tax Implications For Individuals, MSMEs ―​​ Tax Expert

A tax expert and the Africa Tax Leader at PwC, Mr Taiwo Oyedele, has said that the cash withdrawal limit announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday will have tax implications for individuals as well as small and medium size businesses…

Adeleke’s, Oyetola’s Teams Bicker Over Looting Allegations

Four killed in Enugu as unknown gunmen enforce sit-at-home order