Imo CP decorates 105 newly promoted officers

The Commissioner of Police Imo State, CP Mohammad Ahmed Barde, has decorated about 105 newly promoted officers.

Those decorated include two Deputy Commissioners of Police, DCP Cletus Nwadiegbu, DCP Denis Anyi, 1 Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Dike Albert, Deputy Assistant Superintendent of Police, DSP Margret Anyanwu and three others and eighteen Assistant Superintendent of Police.

Others are ASP Augustina Kuru, ASP Elobuike Emmanuel and sixteen others while eighty Police Inspectors were promoted to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP II).

In a statement issued Thursday by the Police Public Relations Officer of Imo State Command, CSP Michael Abattam, the CP said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba Alkali has graciously approved the promotion of some officers in the command.

He said that it is in line with his mandate to ensure that the welfare of officers and men of the force under his watch are well taken care of and to also enhance the smooth operations of the Force.

The commissioner of police congratulated them and charged them to live up to the tasking responsibilities attached to their new ranks.

The CP said that their promotion is a call to higher responsibility and as such, they should not disappoint the IGP in carrying out their statutory duties.

The newly-promoted DCP Nwadiegbu who spoke on behalf of others appreciated IGP Usman for approving their promotion and equally thanked the commissioner of police and members of his management team for seeing them worthy of the elevation and promised that they will live up to their requisite responsibilities with regards to their new ranks.