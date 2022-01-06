Imashayi residents seek provision of social amenities from Ogun govt

Residents of Imashayi community in Yewa North Local Government Area in Ogun State have called on the state government to ensure the provision of social amenities, including infrastructure and economic facilities in the area.

The residents noted that Imashayi lacks adequate development projects such as potable water, good road network and electricity supply.

They stated this during the annual celebration held in the town where men, women and youths engaged one another in Ludo games, Ayo Olopon, boxing, among others.

While noting that the ceremony unites in the town, the Balogun of Imashayi, Chief Timothy Akinleye, said the lack of infrastructure facilities in the town does not encourage industrialists to establish enterprises in the community.

“We want a good road network to connect Imashayi with Abeokuta, Ilaro, Igbogila, Ijohun, Shawonjo and all the surrounding communities in Yewa axis so that our farmers can market their farm produce easily. We want borehole water in Imasayi. And we want stable electricity supply,” Akinleye said.

Also speaking, the organiser of the event, Prince Rahman Oniyide-Ajayi, noted that concerted efforts needed to be put in place to raise the standard of living of the residents and support for farmers in the community.

Oniyide-Ajayi said: “We are far behind when it comes to development in Imashayi, the reason is not far-fetched. All these things are what I have in mind. The development is not encouraging and it needs to be dealt with before it is too late.

“One of the things we are lacking in Imashayi that needs quick fix is that there is no commercial availability in Imashayi. No bank. And banks will not just come if there is nothing to be deposited there. There is economy gap between Imashayi and Ogun State. The only thing that is functioning here is Dangote company. We cannot rely on Dangote.

“Something needs to be done. Our farmers need support of the government. Our fathers and mothers who are farmers are just working for nothing. They will do all the farming without the commercial gain that they need. At the end of the day, there is nothing to show for it in terms of sales revenue of those farm produce.”

