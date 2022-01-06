Truckers lament slow pace of work on Lagos ports access roads

The Council of Maritime Transport Union and Associations (COMTUA) has kicked against the state of the roads leading into Lagos ports.

In a new year message that was issued in Lagos recently and signed by its National President; Mr Adeyinka Aroyewun, COMTUA expressed disgust that it has taken too long to fix the twin approaches into Apapa and Tin Can ports.

The group also acknowledged that COVID-19 has adversely affected the nation’s economy, especially the maritime industry. “As maritime and associated road transport operators, COMTUA appreciates the challenges of the previous years, especially those that were foisted on the entire world, including Nigeria by the COVID-19 pandemic,” it said.

On the perennial traffic in Apapa, the group expressed hope that 2022 would make the difference. “We are hopeful that 2022 will usher in a new vista in the quest for traffic-free approaches to the ports, especially the ones in Lagos.

“The terrible state of the two roads leading to the twin ports of Apapa and Tin Can is to say the least deplorable. This is not to deny the efforts of the Federal Government to reconstruct the Apapa-Oshodi expressway. In fact, COMTUA deeply appreciates the resources and seriousness attached to the reconstruction.

“However, we take note and kick against the apparent delay in the Mile 2 to Apapa end of the reconstruction. The entire stretch from Mile 2 to Tin Can port is a no-go area and has been taken over by motorcycle riders, who have become lords on this all-important road. Their activities and that of area boys who attack our drivers incessantly for extortion purpose, have become a pain that we no longer wish to endure. We call on law enforcement agencies to come to the rescue of COMTUA and our drivers who are always at the mercy of the street urchins,” COMTUA President stressed.

On the electronic call up of trucks into the ports, COMTUA maintained that the system is due for a rejig, even as it alleged that the call-up system is being compromised.

“May we seize the opportunity of the New Year to reiterate our call on the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to rejig the workings of the ETO e-call-up system, because it is being highly compromised by unscrupulous personnel of both the NPA and Messrs Truck Transit Park Limited, operators of the system.”

“For the electronic call-up system to work effectively, there is need to engage more consultants and unbundle the process. Without prejudice to what the current handler of the e-call up is doing, it is appropriate at this time to appeal to the NPA, to re-appraise the whole system,” the COMTUA President added.

For its numerous members, whose trucks are engaged in haulage operations, COMTUA President pledged “to continue to watch your back and ensure that you don’t continue to suffer the consequences of bad roads and incessant harassment by security operatives, both of the Federal Government and the Lagos State government.”

“Above all, we assure COMTUA members of a better environment for their trucks and their drivers. We are conscious of the mandate that was given to us in November at the COMTUA conference. We are moving into 2022 with a new road map as unveiled at the Management and Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting in December 2021.

“As the National President of COMTUA, I assure you of a new era of engagement with relevant stakeholders, in our resolve to ensure that the cost of haulage is commensurate with services rendered,” he said.

