Controversial social media commentator, Daniel Regha, has revealed that he receives death threats for his comments on X.

He disclosed this in the very recent episode of Channels Television programme, Rubbin’ Minds, hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

He said he would always disguise while going out to avoid people identifying him in public and assaulting him.

He said, “Whenever I stepped out of the house, I’m always on a nose mask because I don’t know who I am going to meet in public and would be like, ‘Finally, I’ve caught you.’

“I get threats a lot. Of recent, some people told me that they are going to shoot me if they see me in Lagos, Ibadan or Benin. They even put R.I.P emojis, some even put guns and axes. It’s scary sometimes. But I just pray and ask God for protection.”

Asked if he considers himself a troll, Regha said: “I’m not a troll. Definitely not!”