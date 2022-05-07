Seun Oloketuyi documents Oyo political history with Adedibu biopic

Founder of the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards, and Ultimate Communications boss, Seun Oloketuyi has announced plans to bring to the cinema, a new biopic based on the life of Chief Lamidi Ariyibi Akanji Adedibu, a man described as the strongman of Ibadan politics.

Oloketuyi made the announcement on Tuesday, May 3 following the wrap up of the movie shoot in locations around Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The new movie, titled ‘Adedibu, Alagbara Ibadan’ is a story about the life and times of Chief Adedibu, his achievements and his impact in Oyo State and Nigeria.

According to the producer, Adedibu Alagbara Ibadan was made in keeping with his promise some months ago to make historically relevant movies that would both document Nigeria’s rich history, preserve our stories in modern art forms and entertain audiences.

The movie, which stars octogenarian, veteran film actor, Chief Lere Paimo in the lead role of Adedibu is directed by Abiodun Jimoh. It also stars other actors of unique pedigree like Dele Odule, Afeez, ‘Saka’ Oyetoro, Segun Arinze, Kayode ‘Aderupoko’ Olaiya.

Others include Shushu Abubakar, Adekola ‘Kamilu Kompo’ Tijani, Taiwo Ibikunle, and more.





In a brief interview, Oloketuyi explained that “this particular movie is dear to me because it is an answer to the need to keep Nigeria’s political history alive. Many of the people that are relevant to our political history as a nation are being forgotten, and no one is going to help us remember them. This is my own bit to ensure that it doesn’t happen.

“Adedibu made too much of an impact to allow memories of his time to be forgotten. This was what birthed the idea of ‘Adedibu, Alagbara Ibadan’.”

The film is billed for release in July 2022.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Supreme Court upholds Ganduje Supreme Court upholds Ganduje

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Supreme Court upholds Ganduje Supreme Court upholds Ganduje