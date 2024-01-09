Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, said his administration is committed to improved skills development and education, harnessing enhanced Skills Acquisition training and adult education to empower residents with qualitative and valuable skills.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave this assurance while speaking at the Lagos State Micro-Enterprise Support Initiative (MESI) programme of the State Ministry Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), which held at the Blue Roof, Ikeja, and witnessed the graduation ceremony of over 1,000 fresh beneficiaries who were given various working tools.

No fewer than 11,885 participants have benefitted from the programme across 19 skills acquisition centres in the state in the last four years, while a total of 18,092 students had graduated from the various acquisition centres from 2019 till date.

The working tools including: milling machines, sewing machines, hair-dryers, barbing clippers with sterilizing units, pop-corn machines, sharwama grillers and toasting Machines, industrial cookers, tile laying machines, among others were provided to the beneficiaries in order to enhance their trade proficiencies.

MESI 2024 is a state government’s intervention and transformational programme adopted to equip Lagos citizenry with adequate tools for financial sustainability.

The state governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, said his administration through the programme aimed to increase employability and open up opportunities for income generation through collaboration with relevant stakeholders, including educational institutions, NGOs, and the private sector.

The governor expressed delight over the initiative, even as he quickly noted that problems got solved when actions were taken and not just by complaining always.

“I’m excited to be here to see what is going on. A lot of people in our country always complain instead of taking actions. No problem can be solved by complaining. Problems get solved when people take actions.

“Today, many of you will receive support in the form of Milling machines, sewing machines, Professional Hair-dryers, Barbing clippers with Sterilizing units, Generators, Pop-corn machines, Shawarma grills, Toasting Machines, Snail pens, Industrial cookers, Tile laying Machines, and Garri processing equipment to aid the realization of the economic aspirations of the most vulnerable people.

“Across the globe, governments, private sectors, and civil societies are exploring better ways to achieve poverty reduction and accelerate women’s empowerment through indigenous economic development strategies, and as the fifth largest economy in Africa, it is compelling on us to harness the potentials of our diverse population to drive accelerated, sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

Empowering indigent and vulnerable residents in Lagos State requires a multi-faceted approach, addressing immediate needs and focusing on long-term solutions. We are earnestly developing Social Safety Nets through various programs, offering direct assistance such as cash transfers, food vouchers, healthcare subsidies, and access to quality education, alleviating immediate hardships and improving citizens overall well-being,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

“This administration is committed to Improved Skills Development and Education, harnessing enhanced Skills Acquisition training and adult education to empower residents with qualitative and valuable skills.

“We aim to increase employability and open up opportunities for income generation through collaboration with relevant stakeholders, including educational institutions, NGOs, and the private sector,” he added.

Governor Sanwo-Olu posited that building a successful nation was not solely the duty of an individual but a collective task, saying that there was need for all to “work hand in hand to ensure the sustainable growth of these micro-enterprises and provide support to those who need it the most”

The governor, while noting that his administration recognizes the importance of micro-enterprise to create wealth, urged the beneficiaries “not to sell these items as the state government has invested significantly in various empowerment tools.

“You are expected to make judicious use of these resources. They are not gifts to be kept away but put to use as tools to facilitate your journey to becoming economically and financially independent as well as employers of labour.

“It is important for you to understand that there are opportunities. Just few weeks ago, at this same venue, about 5,000 graduands were empowered. This is what Lagos is doing, this is what we are known for,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), Hon. Cecilia Bolaji Dada, in her welcome address, assured that the Governor Sanwo-Olu administration recognized the plight of the less fortunate and who faced significant challenges in their daily lives, saying that it took it as a duty to ensure that no one was left behind and that everyone had equal opportunities to succeed.

According to her, it was in this regard that the administration had in the last five years been “working earnestly to actualize the electoral promises and manifesto of the All Progressives Congress (APC), by translating the vision into actions in the march towards achieving a Lagos that is at par with International best practices on Developmental Economic strategies.”

