A Family Court in Ibadan, on Tuesday, ordered the remand of one Michael Ayinde, 51 and his son, Abiola, 19, for allegedly raping his 17-year-old daughter and the latter, his sister.

The magistrate, Mrs O O Ogunkanmi, refrained from accepting the defendants’ pleas and directed their remand at the Abolongo correctional facility in Oyo town.

The defendants, who are the father and elder brother of the complainant, allegedly committed the offense at their residence in the Agboti Olosan area, Alakia, Ibadan, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Ogunkanmi clarified that the decision to detain the father and son was to await legal advice from the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP). The court adjourned the case until February 21 for further proceedings.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Gbemisola Adedeji, informed the court that between 2021 and December 2023, Abiola Ayinde engaged in unlawful sexual intercourse with his younger sister, leading to her pregnancy without consent.

During the same period, Michael allegedly had non-consensual carnal knowledge of his 17-year-old daughter. The charges filed against them are in violation of section 34 of the Oyo State Child Rights Law, 2006. (NAN)

