Bola Badmus- Lagos

Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday in Lagos said he remains committed to attracting more legislation that will improve the lives of many Nigerians, as well as more infrastructural projects, employment and empowerment of the citizenry.

Gbajabiamila expressed this commitment during his constituency outreach programme held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, just as he equally stated that his desire and commitment were to ensure that constituency becomes a shining example in the country, adding: “And we are getting there.”

The speaker, at the empowerment outreach, which was the 20th in the series, gave out 161 cars and buses, 555 laptops to students and teachers, 502 industrial machines for artisans and N200million to over 2500 traders, market women, artisans and other businesses.

The speaker, while noting that the day’s event was almost exactly one year from the last empowerment programme which took place in this same stadium, thanked God that the programme was able to hold again, and equally thanked the people of Surulere for their support and confidence in him.

“I am here to say thank you Surulere. To say thank you to all our wards, all our CDAs, the Hausas, the Ibos, the Muslims and Christians. Thank you.

“Let me welcome all those who have joined us here in Surulere today. I want to appreciate you all for taking out time to be here. This is obviously a very, very busy time for all of us here in Lagos State as we prepare for the elections coming up on Saturday.

“Let me use this opportunity to salute the great work you have been doing towards our success in the coming elections. It is my prayer that the elections will be peaceful and that God will crown our efforts with success,” he prayed.

Hon. Gbajabiamila said the empowerment programme he had embarked on had been successful in many areas, pointing out that had tried to ensure that it touched every sector in Surulere, such as education, health, business, security, among others.

According to him, over 5000 laptops and ICT gadgets have provided to students and teachers in all 23 secondary schools in Surulere, while Education grants had been made available for 1000 students from Surulere in Federal and states universities.

“On the economic front, over 15, 200 traders, artisans and SMEs in Surulere have been empowered in various ways and 145 automobiles, including fully equipped medical ambulances, security vehicles and gadgets, new school buses initiative and e-hailing cars were given out.





“As I speak to you today, over 200 roads have been reconstructed in Surulere, 8 mini stadiums have been constructed, Hospitals have been constructed and ambulances and medical equipment have been provided, ICT centres have been constructed in our public secondary schools, over 8000 solar street lights have been provided, and many more.

“By God’s grace, we will do more. I remain committed to attracting more legislation that will improve the lives of many Nigerians, as well as more infrastructural projects, employment and empowerment of our people,” Gbajabiamila said.

On the naira swap and fuel scarcity at the twilight of general elections, the House of Representatives Speaker, Hon. Gbajabiamila flayed the development, saying was a plot to rig the forthcoming election billed to hold Saturday, February 25 2023.

According to him, the development which has occasioned biting economic situation and hardship on the populace is aimed at dissuading voters to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“I was telling some people the other day, when people talk about rigging election, they talk about on the day of the election, they do not know that rigging sometimes starts before election.

“What has happened in Nigeria in the past three weeks, no cash, money in the past weeks, that is nothing but rigging the election. It is done for a purpose and the only purpose is to make sure that the man Nigerians love does not win the election.

“But you know why I am happy, I take solace from one thing that God is a wonderful God, that with all their permutations, I see God’s hand in this project,” he said.

The speaker, however, said that despite plot to rig the election, the party’s faithfuls had assured that they would exercise their franchise.

“People are singing in the North, East and West that whether you lock up all the money, close the door to the filling stations, people are saying they will come out to vote,,” Gbajabiamila said.

