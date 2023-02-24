THE National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO), Mushin zone, has called for proper guidance for seekers of admission into tertiary institutions in order to eliminate problems which usually lead to frustration for undergraduates.

NACOMYO made this call at a seminar organised for admission seekers in Mushin and Odi Olowo areas of Lagos.

The coordinator of the zone, Mr Abdulghaffar Oladimeji, in an address, observed that many candidates are oblivious of the demands and rules governing examination and admission process.

Oladimeji said: “We observe that over the years, there have been changes in the examination and admission processes in Nigeria. The changes are positive and they show advancement in our education system. The danger in it is that most of the admission seekers and school leavers are not well enlightened about the process and this affects them a lot.

“The ignorance limits their chances of gaining admission to tertiary institutions. Most of the time, the students make a lot of mistakes and it would have been too late by the time they tell us. They waste a lot of money and years because of those mistakes.”

The vice principal of Anwarul Islam Girls High School, Ojokoro, Lagos, Malam Nasirudeen Alabi, identified factors responsible for failure in examinations to include lack of adequate preparation on the part of the students, absence of private timetable for reading after school hours as well as wrong interpretation of questions.

He, therefore, advocated a more scientific approach to examinations by students and their parents.

The chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Mathematical Association of Nigeria (MAN), Dr Nasrudeen Malik, in a lecture, attributed failure of candidates to lack of synergy between the school, the candidates and the parents.

He called for the three parties to work together, saying many candidates only concentrate on the work they do in the final classes, whereas they would be examined on their work from junior classes to the senior classes.

Speaking on the topic ‘Available and Accessible Assistance for Admission Seekers’, Dr Moshood Abdul Wasi of the Department of Political Science, Lagos State University, implored candidates to put Allah first and familiarise themselves with information on the institutions they intend to gain admission to.

He also warned them against making contacts with fraudsters who might capitalise on their desperation to secure admission.





A student of Nawair Ud Deen Comprehensive College, Idi Oro, Mushin, Rashid Rilwan, said: “We have learnt a lot from the programme. Now we will be able to make better choices in our pursuit of tertiary education.

“Personally, this seminar has taught me how to answer questions in the SS 3 examinations in order to score high grade. It has also exposed me to how to write and pass the UTME.”

Another participant, Ariori Ibrahim of Ilupeju Secondary School, Ilupeju, said: “The programme has taught us how to prepare for the admission examinations. It also exposed us to the technique for passing Senior School Certificate Examination.”

The seminar was designed by NACOMYO to bridge the information gap among admission seekers.

