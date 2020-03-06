EFCC arrests 42 suspected internet fraudsters in Ogun

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office on Friday, arrested 42 youngsters for alleged involvement in internet-related fraud.
The suspects, whose ages range between 18 and 33 years, according to a statement issued by the Acting head, media and publicity, of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren were apprehended at different locations in Ilaro, Ogun State.
Their arrest, Uwujaren revealed was made possible “following actionable intelligence earlier received on their alleged illegal activities.”
Items recovered from the suspects according to the statement include eight exotic cars, mobile phones and laptops.
The indicted among them will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.
