I’ll honour one-term presidency if… — Peter Obi

Peter Obi says he is willing to serve only a single term as Nigeria’s president but only if a coalition agreement demands it, emphasising that his motivation is not personal ambition but national progress.

“If the agreement is one term, I will leave on May 28, 2031 — not even May 29,” Obi declared during a widely attended XSpace session titled #PeterObiOnParallelFacts, which drew over 10,000 live listeners. “I am not desperate to be president. I am desperate to see Nigeria work.”

Speaking on coalition politics, Obi emphasised the need for discipline and integrity in political partnerships.

He recalled his own experience respecting zoning arrangements in Anambra State, even at personal political cost, as a demonstration of his commitment to fairness and national unity.

“If the coalition is about sharing tickets and power for its sake, count me out. I’m not interested,” he said. “I want a coalition that stops the killings in Borno, puts food on people’s tables, and gets our industries working.”

Responding to speculation about a possible joint ticket with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for the 2027 elections, Obi said no discussions had been held about candidacy. He stressed that solving Nigeria’s problems must take precedence over political permutations.

“It’s not about rejection,” he added, addressing concerns that some of his supporters may resist a political merger. “We’ve never even discussed tickets. It’s about Nigeria first.”

Obi also took a swipe at President Bola Tinubu’s recent visit to St. Lucia, describing it as a “misplacement of priorities.”

“You can’t build strong international relations when your domestic house is on fire,” he said, adding that the Caribbean nation, with a population of just 180,000, is smaller than Ajegunle in Lagos.

He expressed deep concern over Nigeria’s worsening insecurity and economic hardship, warning that the presidency must not be detached from the suffering of ordinary citizens.

“We’re losing lives in Niger, Benue, Zamfara… and we’re gallivanting,” Obi said. “You can’t travel around the world when people are being buried at home. Leaders must stay and lead from the front.”

