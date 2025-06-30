Kwara: Gov Abdulrazaq drags ex-NASS member, brother to Court over alleged incitement

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has dragged a former member of the National Assembly and businessman, Moshood Mustapha, and his brother, Bolakale Mustapha, to the State High Court in Ilorin over alleged disturbance of public peace, false declaration, and the uploading and sharing of online videos said to be capable of inciting the public against the governor.

The two men were arraigned before Justice Muhammed Abdulgafar at the State High Court on Monday.

In the charge sheet numbered KWS/85c/25, between the People of Kwara State and the defendants, the duo were accused of a five-count charge offence.

Some aspects of the counts read: “That you Bolakale Mustapha and Moshood Mustapha sometime in October, 2024 at Ilorin, Kwara State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired amongst yourselves to commit an illegal act, to wit; you conspired to release, upload and publish videos which is likely to cause a breach of peace or disturb the public peace and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 97 of the Penal Code, CAP. P4, Laws of Kwara State.

“That you Moshood Mustapha on or about 6th October, 2024 at Ilorin, Kwara State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court committed an illegal act, to wit; you produced, uploaded and shared five (5) minutes, forty one (41) seconds video clip containing insulting, derogatory and abusive language against the Governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in a manner to incite the public against the Kwara State Government, and likely to, cause breakdown of public peace in Kwara State and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 399 of the Penal Code, CAP. P4, Laws of Kwara State.

“That you Moshood Mustapha sometimes in October, 2024 at Ilorin, Kwara State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court committed an illegal act, to wit; you released, uploaded and circulated five (5) minutes, twenty-six (26) seconds video clip with insulting, derogatory and abusive language against the Governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazak, in a manner to incite the public against the Kwara State Government, and likely to cause breakdown of public peace in Kwara State and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 399 of the Penal Code, CAP. P4, Laws of Kwara State”.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the five-count charge relating to the alleged videos, which the governor said caused public incitement against him and the government.

ALSO READ: Bauchi govt donates N200m to windstorm disaster victims

They were later granted bail in the sum of N5 million, while the case was adjourned till July 18, 2025, for commencement of trial.

Meanwhile, political watchers have described the case as an unusual one, as the courtroom and its surroundings were filled with people who came to witness the arraignment of politician-cum-businessman Moshood Mustapha and his brother, Kale Mustapha, on Monday.

The first defendant is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), though he reportedly had a fallout with the governor. Members of the public are now keenly awaiting the outcome of the case.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE