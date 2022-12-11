Ilẹ̀ Adúláwọ̀ set to promote African heritage, holds ‘palm wine cocoa n chills akoko’

Ilẹ̀ Adúláwọ̀, an indigenous African brand has expressed its hope in preserving and promoting African culture and traditional heritage.

This was disclosed as the culturally-inclined group is expected to launch operation on Sunday, with its first edition of ‘palm wine cocoa n chills akoko’.

The convener, Olaleye Akinyemi described the celebration as “a celebration of African identity that hopes to bring together people who are drawn to the beauty of the motherland.”

While promising an exciting moment for participants, he therefore urged them to “show up in indigenous outfits and come experience Africa in various ways, talk about the music, food, art, drama, products; featuring Live African band, Stage play, Art Exhibition, Palm wine, and Cocoa Powder Sampling, among many others.”

The event which will hold on 18th December, 2022 at Arnheim, Jericho, Ibadan is expected to have people from all walks of life in attendance.

Participants are therefore encouraged to register their interests in the free event at theadulawo.com/events.