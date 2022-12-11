Aare Ofiki announces 2022 Aláwọ̀ ẹkùn festival

The Aare of Ofiki, Ọba Gbenga Adigun Adéòye Oyetunji Oyinlola II at the weekend announced that Ofiki kingdom is set to host the 2022 edition of Ààrẹ Aláwọ̀ Ekùn festival of peace and progress, themed, the Obatala Ofiki Day, adding that the event has been scheduled to hold Tuesday, December 20 to Thursday, December 22, 2022.

Oba Adeoye described the Obàtálá Ofìkì Day as an annual end-of-the-year event that features interactions of intra and inter tribal, interfaith, age, families and varied nationals interactions.

He said, “Obàtálá Ofìkì Day is an annual and end-of-the-year event that features intra and inter tribal, faith, race, age, families and varied nationals interactions. This interaction does not leave out the traditional institution whereby monarchs from neighbouring communities participate.

Some of the activities lined up for the event include “hiking of 250+ altitude Obatala mountain for physical fitness and exercise and for spiritual exercise of meditation and collective prayers, entertainment with musical lyrics well emersed in cultural display, historical angle accompanied with rigorous dancing and feasting as well as varieties of activities; ayo, cultural hair making, dancing and Cognomen chanting such as Ijala Ode etc.

“There will also be monarchy blessings and pronouncements, economic empowerment activities; SIM card registration, NIN registration, bank account opening and transaction and digital photo studio,” Oba Adeoye added.

He explained that maximum security is guaranteed as the finale will hold at the Obatala Ancient Homestead, the domain of their progenitor.

“On Tuesday 20th, there will be revival at Aafin Aare Alawo Ekun of Ofiki Land by 4pm. There will be football match on 21st December 2022 at Muslim Community Primary school Ofiki and grand finale with special prayers on December 22, after which there will be entertainment and variety day,” he explained.

Ààrẹ Ofiki said he has facilitated strategic self-help projects such as building and registration of court of law, community market for coordinated economic activities, adding that Obàtálá Ofìkì Day 2022 is again an attestation that “we are alive and living to the fullest here!”