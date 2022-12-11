Jaiye Kuti premieres Scarred movie

A-list Nollywood actress, Dr Jaiye Kuti has premiered her latest creative work Scarred movie at a glitzy event that was held at the Ebony Life Place in Lagos.

The movie directed by Tope Alake and co-produced by Adeleye Fabusoro was premiered tells the story of a young woman who has had to deal with rejection, humiliation, intimidation and ridicule from childhood due to an accident that left her face partially burned, leaving a major scar.

Despite being smart and intelligent, the young woman was unable to get a job because of her situation, creating a bigger problem for her because of her looks.

Scarred features star actresses like Jaiye Kuti, Tina Mba, sensational and beautiful actress Jenifer Obodo, Mofe Duncan, Enem Ufot, Baaj Adebule, Chinoso Arubayi, and many others.

Speaking about the movie, Jaye Kuti stated “I love the title, Scarred, though producing it wasn’t easy, I have to give kudos to my co-producer, Adeleye Fabusoro and my crew; we worked ourselves out to create a successful movie. You can imagine people who tell you good night while on a location still come back the following morning to tell you good morning still at the same location, that tells you how hard-working we were all through the filming.

“It wasn’t easy but I have my husband beside me, always mopping up my lapses wherever there are. Also playing a lead role could be tough. Thank God you watch the movie yourself, you can see the beautiful story in the movie, but we thank God we succeeded,” she added

On her part, veteran actress, Tina Mba, said she took up the role she played in the movie based on the script, adding that, “it was a very nice movie. When I was given the script, I saw it as one movie that expatiates more on sincerity and submission of true love. So it never took me time to accept to be part of this project and I don’t have any regret whatsoever.”

Adeleye Fabusoro, one of the producers, of the movie, said despite being an experienced producer, having produced big projects like Borokini, and Awon Aladun, scarred stretched him to bring out his best

“Obviously producing is not new to me, but I always aspire to be better than my previous work, this is the reason I had to double my efforts with Jaiye Kuti to produce this movie and I believe our efforts are well documented going by the feelers I got from the feedback from those who are here this night to witness the premiere,” he said.

A guest, Sunday Ayeni, said it was a film worth spending one’s time to watch. He added that “I don’t usually talk about movies except it is land or property business, but for me to have squeezed my time to be here and having seen the movie myself, I can tell you it is worth the time spent, this is not about sentiments or because Jaiye Kuti is our brand ambassador, but if anyone watches the movie without bias, then you will understand what I am driving at. I give kudos to the writer and the producers “