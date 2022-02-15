Ila Federal Constituency party loyalists pass vote of confidence in Oyetola, endorse him for second term

The leadership and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ila Federal Constituency comprising Ila, Ifedayo and Boluwaduro Local Government Areas of Osun on Tuesday passed vote of confidence in the Governor Adegboyega Oyetola-led government in the state.

The loyalists of the ruling party in the Federal Constituency also endorsed the governor for second term, saying his convincing modest achievements are sine qua non for return for second term by the citizens.

The decision of the APC chieftains and members was a follow-up to the strategic engagement tour to the Federal Constituency by the governor a few days ago as it was aimed to affirm their position to get the governor returned.

The party loyalists disclosed this during a stakeholders’ meeting of the leadership of the party in the Federal Constituency held at the residence of the former Governor of the State, Chief Adebisi Akande, in Ila-Orangun.

Reading the communique of the meeting, the Deputy Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Femi Popoola, said the leadership and members of the party endorsed the governor for a second term in office, having monitored, evaluated and reviewed his remarkable performance in the last three years.

He reaffirmed their loyalty and commitment to the Governor, saying they have all agreed at the Federal Constituency to work assiduously for his re-election come July 16th, 2022.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The communique reads in parts: “Having monitored, evaluated and reviewed the performances of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in office, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ila/Boluwaduro/ Ifedayo Federal Constituency hereby noted that the governor has recorded outstanding performance in Office and thus deserves to be re-elected.

“The name, Gboyega Oyetola, is on the lips of old and young, male and female residents, indigenes and non-indigenes of the State and beyond. This is because the Governor has etched his names on the sand of time with his leadership qualities and managerial know-how.”

Those at the meeting include the Chairman of the leadership of the Ila Federal Constituency represented by his deputy and who also doubles as Deputy Speaker of Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Femi Popoola; leader of Osun Caucus in the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Fakeye; Secretary of the leadership of the Constituency, Hon. Richard Tinubu; Chairman, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria and Chairman Ifedayo Local Government Area, Hon. Samuel Idowu Abiodun; Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Adebisi Obawale and former Chairman, Ifedayo Local Government, Mrs. Funmilayo Olasehinde, reaffirmed their commitment to working assiduously towards ensuring the return of the Governor.