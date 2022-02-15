Customs to intensify patrol in Kogi/Niger Area Command

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said it will intensify patrol in Kogi and Niger States routes with the view to curb smuggling activities in the country.

The new Comptroller of Kogi and Niger Area command, Abubakar Adamu, in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSC NE Tagwan, stated this during the handing over of the leadership of the command.

Comptroller Adamu vowed to decisively deal with the criminal activities of smugglers within the axis of his command promised to consolidate the achievements of the outgoing comptroller, William Dappa.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He however urged officers and men of the command on the need to accord him maximum cooperation to achieve the desired aim.

Until his appointment, Compt. Adamu had served as the O/C Lagos Roving under FOU Zone ‘A’, Deputy Comptroller in charge of Enforcement for Western Marine Command-Ibafon Apapa-Lagos, Deputy Compt. in-charge of HQ Strike Force team in Zone ‘C’, Deputy Compt. at the Tincan Island Port in charge of the main gate respectively. .

The outgoing Customs Area Controller, Dappa, who commended the entire staff of the area command, urged them to extend the new comptroller full cooperation during his stay in the command.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THIS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘Officials initially offered to help but when the number of able-bodied citizens at the centre increased, they left us unattended to’

With the imminent disconnection of the SIM cards of Nigerian phone users who failed to enroll for the National Identification Number (NIN) registration, This report unearths the unsavoury treatment of persons with disabilities at NIMC enrolment centres in the six South-West states which is in disobedience of the provisions of the Disabilities Act and other laws.