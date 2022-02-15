IBB University students escape death as school bus catches fire on highway

A school bus belonging to Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai in Niger State, on Tuesday evening caught fire while on transit from Egba-Muye community in Lapai Local Government Area of the state to Kogi State.

At the time of the the fire incident, students of the university were said to be on board the vehicle and escaped being trapped inside the bus when the incident occurred.

Tribune Online gathered that though no life was lost in the fire incident, all the lugage and other belongings of the students inside the bus were completely burnt just as the vehicle itself was totally razed.