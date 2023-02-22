Udeme Utip | Uyo

Ikot Ekpeyak Ikono in Uyo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State was agog at the weekend as the Commissioner representing Akwa Ibom State in the Federal Character Commission, Obonganwan Dorothy Ebong, assembled Ikono clan for a town hall meeting.

The event which took place at Community Secondary School, Ikot Ekpeyak Ikono, was attended by indigenes of Ikono Uyo across different political backgrounds.

Addressing the gathering, the convener declared that the town hall meeting was organised for her to be more abreast with the overall concerns of the clan.

She said the issue of marginalisation of the clan can be reversed through doggedness, unity and cooperation of the people.

Obonganwan Ebong highlighted that she had sponsored people from the clan in businesses, skills acquisition and education.

She sought persistent cooperation and support of the clan.

On the forthcoming elections, the Federal Character Commissioner implored all political parties to prevail on their supporters to shun violence and electoral malpractices.

“Those people who have hoodlums working for them, I want to plead with you to change such format. Don’t risk the lives of the electorate to suit your personal interest. We all must live beyond these elections.

“Parents, caution your children. Violence should not have any place in this election, vote buying should also be discouraged too. We should outgrow vices. Let us make informed decisions that will be well for us in Ikono Uyo and our collective future.”





, The deputy governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dr Uduak Udoma, emphasised the importance of unity in the clan:

“Dora Ebong is our jewel. She talked about unity and I wish to key into that. Through unity, more appointments will come to us. We are not always given government appointments in this clan, so we should count ourselves lucky to have her at the federal level. I believe her appointment will open the doors for other indigenes of Ikono.”

He added that his party, the ADC, abhors electoral violence and urged other parties to emulate same.

Moses Timothy craved for increased job placements and empowerment of Ikono people.

Mr Isaac Effiong John hailed Ebong for her philanthropy but appealed for more intervention in order to reduce the prevalence rate of poverty,” he appealed.

Other personalities and indigenes also bared their minds on the situation of the clan, especially lack of social amenities in some communities.

Ebong, in her remarks acknowledged that she had recorded every input made during the session, promising to implement what is within her capacity and drawing attention of relevant authorities to the ones beyond her capacity purview.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE