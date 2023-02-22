Idahosa Moses | Benin City

THE Vice Chancellor of Edo State University, Uzairhe in Etsako West Local Government Area of the state, Professor Emmanuel Aluyor, has advised the new students of the university to take advantage of the technological facilities provided by the school in their learning processes in order for them to be the best in their chosen disciplines

Professor Aluyor, who gave the charge during the eighth matriculation ceremony of the institution held in Iyamoh Town, informed that over 1,000 students who scored 140 and above in the 2022/2023 UTME were admitted by the school.

He said that the modern infrastructure and equipment in the university are provided for the students to use in the classrooms, laboratories, as well as in their halls of residence

“I want to congratulate you for being the eighth set of students to take their matriculation oath. I implore you to abide by all regulations of the university and be responsible members of Edo State University, Uzairue.

”I want to assure you that the Edo State government and management of the university will continue in their efforts to ensure that all teaching and research facilities, such as ICT, science equipment and other infrastructure for learning benefits are constantly provided and maintained for your use

“I therefore enjoin you to reciprocate the commitment of the management in the way you conduct yourself throughout your stay in the university,” he advised

The Vice Chancellor disclosed that the university now has a teaching hospital, “Edo University Teaching Hospital (EUTH)”, which he said was made possible by the upgrade of the Central Hospital in Auchi by the state government.

He noted that the EUTH will no doubt enhance the teaching of the university Medical students.





