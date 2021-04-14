Ike and I have broken up, Mercy Eke confirms split from BBN star

Months after news came to town that Big Brother Naija( BBN) season four winner, Mercy Eke and BBN star, Ike Onyema’s relationship has crashed, Eke has finally confirmed the break-up rumour, saying she has moved on from the relationship.

Their romantic affair which caught the attention of many had started from the BBN House as they were the cynosure of many eyes while the reality show lasted.

While Eke emerged winner of the show and became the star girl, Ike on the other hand stood by his girl as they were both soaked in each other’s love to the admiration of many.

They later teamed up for what was they called Mercy and Ike reality TV show in what was a continuation of their relationship which began during their time at the BBN house.

Findings by Tribune Online revealed that their relationship may have crashed due to ‘lack of commitment’ from both parties.

Confirming the break-up during an interactive session tagged #AskMercyEke with her fans on her Youtube page, Mercy was asked to confirm the rumour of her split from Ike.

In her quick but short response to the question, she says “Break-up happens; we are done.”

Mercy who has been criticised for dumping Ike for a wealthy man who was said to be bankrolling her said she was not moved by what people say about the success she has recorded since she left the BBN House, adding that “I am not worried about what people say or think about my wealth. I know that in this part of the world, people always believe that when a woman is successful, she’s being funded by a man.

“I worked hard for every penny I have made in life. It is very wrong for anybody to conclude that I am successful because I am being bankrolled by a man,” she said.

