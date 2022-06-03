Ijesha North Diocese of Anglican Communion commissions transformer to boost church electricity

Bishop, Ijesa North Diocese, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Isaac IwabiOlorun Oluyamo, at the weekend, commissioned a newly purchased 300KVA transformer acquired by the church.

Speaking at the Programme, Reverend Isaac, added that, the road leading to Rehoboth Prayer Mountain which was constructed by Evang Chief Mrs Florence Olowokure to mark the birthdays of Bishop J.O.K & Prof. T.O.T. Olowokure was also commissioned by the church.

He stressed that the Diocesan Board has approved that chalets can be built and donated to the Diocese by individuals, families, Churches or arch-deaconries.

The clergyman mentioned other development as the Diocesan Harvest, Donations from Bishop’s Friend, and Synod proceeds since 2019 and said, the work is being done by Mighty Crown & Sons Company, with direct labour at the cost of about Eighteen million (N18,000,000.00). The transformer will service the electricity of the whole Diocesan Headquarters called Anglican City as of now.

“We appreciate the good people of Ijesa North Diocese for their supportive roles and their contributions towards the growth and development at the Diocesan Headquarters. Some sources of our income were realized in the course of this development.





“As of now, the following developments have been achieved at the Diocesan Headquarters: Vocational & Business Institute, Adebola & Oluranti Ademowo Clinic, Prof. Theophilus Taiwo Olowokure Pre-Varsity, Campground, 2 Chalets which were donated by Olowoye’s and Faseru’s families.

