NEC CVR exercise: We need additional centres in Anambra, says Resident Commissioner

Anambra State Resident Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Dr Nkwachukwu Orji, has called for the creation of additional registration centres to enable the Commission to meet up the deadline on the ongoing Continues Voters Registration exercise in the state.

He said the requested centres will be mounted mostly on Military barracks to checkmate insecurity in the state.

Orji, made the call, on Friday, at the Commission’s Headquarters, Awka, while updating Journalists on the ongoing process.

According to him, INEC has observed a recent surge in the number of citizens seeking to register during the ongoing Continues Voters Registration (CVR), exercise. This surge in the number of prospective registrants has put substantial pressure on the resources and capacity of the Commission. It has also led to long queuing times and other inconveniences on the part of the prospective registrants.

The Commission is addressing these challenges through measures such as the creation of additional registration centres in the State and LGA Offices as well as the reopening of the four LGA Offices that were shut down as a result of the insecurity.

The affected LGAs include; Ayamelum, Nnewi South, Ogbaru and Idemili North Council Areas.





“The Commission is ready to work with the public to fish out and discipline any staff of the Commission engaged in extortion or any other form of misconduct during the exercise. Members of the public should feel free to contact the Commission for enquires and complaints using the following channel- WhatsApp- 07043528329.

“Complaints should contain specific details, including names and locations, that would aid the Commission in judicious handling of the issues,” he added.

While appealing to prospective registrants to exercise patience and understanding of the situation, Orji, informed the people that the exercise is free of charge and it continues to run until 30th June 2022.

