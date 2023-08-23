International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), in partnership with the Dutch government, has launched the Youth in Agribusiness: Enabling Scaling of Innovative Technologies for Sustainable Food (YAS).

This project is in line with the Netherlands’ agricultural priorities and the Multi-Annual Country Strategy (MACS) to assist Nigeria in diversifying its economic growth and job creation via a sustainable and inclusive agri-food sector.

The project contributes to the Dutch government’s strategy on sustainable food systems and nutrition security to achieve UN Sustainable Development Goal 2 (SDG2, Zero Hunger) by 2030. YAS will provide job opportunities for 10,000 Nigerian youths in three states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The project targets youth between the ages of 18-35 years on existing technologies, sector-specific business development, and climate-smart agricultural innovations.

The project will enable young people to set up full-scale production and service facilities that address youth unemployment, meet the most urgent needs of farmers, and contribute to the development of agriculture.

YAS recognises the role of youth as drivers of Nigeria’s agri-food system, economic growth, and scaling of technologies and innovations.

Considering the obstacles to the youth’s meaningful participation in agriculture, this project creates a pathway to agribusiness through capacity development and provides the needed support for accessing inclusive markets, investors, and coaching and mentorship for its target beneficiaries.

YAS is implemented in partnership with Bopinc for inclusive innovation and agribusiness models, marketing, and distribution tailored to youth needs.

YAS contributes directly to the development of an integrated, sustainable food system that aims to increase the production of healthy, sufficient food through the creation of jobs, which aligns with SDG 2 (hunger); achieve food security and improved nutrition; and promote sustainable agriculture, extending to SDG 1, SDG 5, and SDG 12.

The project believes that African youths will be the center of the agro-industry revolution and a sustainable food system.

Nigerian youth are therefore encouraged to seize this opportunity to drive the much-needed change.





